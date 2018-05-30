The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed why political office holders and state governors steal from the public treasury.





Okorocha said those in office steal public funds because their salaries are not enough.





Speaking with Channels Television, he maintained that everyone in Nigeria was corrupt to a certain degree.





The governor stressed that seeking to stop politically-exposed persons from dipping their hands into the public treasury will amount to an exercise in futility.





According to him, “All men steal. There’s no man in Nigeria, from A-Z who will say he lives with the money you pay him monthly. The salaries of governors are N750,000 a month.





“So, if you don’t have a second office or something else to do, you must steal. Any political office holder who doesn’t have a second office, must steal.”