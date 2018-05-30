The Imo State Working Committee, SWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, has petitioned National Working Committee, NWC, urging the party to take appropriate disciplinary measures against Governor Rochas Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.This was contained in a release signed by the state’s APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nwabueze Oguchienti.Oguchienti’s statement reads: “Pursuant to Article 21D (11) of the APC constitution, the State Working Committee, SWC, has made appropriate recommendations to the NWC of our great party to take adequate disciplinary measures against the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Anayo Ethelbert Okorocha, for engaging in various anti-party activities, which could lead to breakdown of law and order in the State.“The party also stressed that it has noticed with concern, the illegality being perpetrated by some elements in the party after successful congresses in the state. Some of the elements, who are impersonators, led by one Mr. Chris Ogoma recently appointed by Governor Okorocha as acting chairman of the party, have been reportedly collecting items from members of the party, particularly aspirants jostling to contest the proposed local government area elections for forms for various elective positions.“The party frowns on the development, as only the constituted executive of the party led by the Chairman, Dr. Hillary Eke, is legally permitted to handle such issues.“These elements, who are now impersonating the office of the state chairman and other officers of our great party have been defrauding our party members particularly aspirants to the proposed local government area elections.The SWC, after an elaborate meeting resolved “that all aspirants to the proposed local government elections are advised in their own interest to deal only with the Dr. Hillary Ekeh led executive committee, which is the duly elected and recognised Exco of our great party in the state. Any dealings with any other person (s) is a nullity and of no effect.“It is our position that such persons do so at their own risks. The state congresses have come and gone and officers at the various levels have emerged and it should be noted that only the political parties can sponsor candidates to an election.“That all aspirants to the local government elections are further advised to pay for their party Nomination Forms directly to Imo State APC account, warning that no cash payment should be made to anybody.”In a bid to restore sanity in the party, the SWC at the said meeting also suspended the following from the party for anti-party activities and impersonation: Mr. Chris Ogoma, Mr. G Asika and Mr. Obioma Ireagwu.