The Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has denied the reports on dissolution of Imo state Transition Committees of the twenty-seven local governments in the State.The governor made this known in a statement signed by Sam Onwuemeodo his Chief Press Secretary on Wednesday.The governor said that ‘the Local Government Transition Committees are still intact. They have not been dissolved. And if such a development has happened it wouldn’t have come up as rumours. The government would have also informed the public through the right channels.’He also said that ‘the false story of the dissolution of the councils is part of the unfortunate strategies recently adopted by a Coalition of some elite who are not happy with the free education programme of the government and about the monumental achievements of this administration. And they have been working to distract the governor and the government.’The statement read thusWe have read the story trending on the social media and in online media outfits claiming that the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has dissolved the Transition Committees of the twenty-seven local governments in the State.We want to let Imo people in particular and the public in general know that there is no iota of truth in the publications.The Local Government Transition Committees are still intact. They have not been dissolved. And if such a development has happened it wouldn’t have come up as rumours. The government would have also informed the public through the right channels.And if there is need for such action tomorrow, the government would do the appropriate thing and those concerned would be made to know.The false story of the dissolution of the councils is part of the unfortunate strategies recently adopted by a Coalition of some elite who are not happy with the free education programme of the government and about the monumental achievements of this administration. And they have been working to distract the governor and the government.We appeal to all and sundry to disregard such lies when they come up.The government has channels or avenues with which it informs the people about its actions and inactions, and does not do so through those who see falsehood as their own strategy.