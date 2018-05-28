Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have opened up on their request to state governors and federal lawmakers.





National Chairman of ADC, Okey Nwosu, made the disclosure in an interview with Thisday.





He said the party, in its invitation letter to the bigwigs, demanded that they move their structures and grassroot followers into the ADC.





Using the word “adapt”, he said once the governors and lawmakers were ready to do that, the party would welcome them.





His words: “We have sent letters to governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and if they can adapt to ADC ways, we will receive them.





“We are a grassroots party and that is where our strength lies. We have always had a challenge of not having enough resources to show what we are capable of doing.





“Even in some places where we have won elections, the people in government tend to take the powerful influence of state structures to take the victories away. But I think with the influx of influential personalities that situation will end.





“The biggest assets of the party are the young people and women, not the kind big men Nigerians were used to. Almost everybody in Nigeria is not happy with the way the country is going.





“And if Obasanjo, Babangida, Danjuma, the bishops, and the religious leaders, both Christian and Moslem, have said that enough is enough, and have come to identify with a party that can properly package the polity and address issues of nation-building, we must be taken seriously.”