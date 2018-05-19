Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has advised former President, Olusegun Obasanjo not to jeopardise plans of the opposition in Nigeria to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming 2019 general elections, through his political actions.





Makarfi, speaking with journalists in Kaduna warned Obasanjo not to oppose PDP and other opposition parties in the country, as it may only pave way for the APC to cling onto power in 2019.





According to him, unless the former president joined political forces with other opposition elements in Nigeria to form a formidable platform against Buhari in 2019, “what we fear most about the APC perpetuating itself in power will only be facilitated by his (Obasanjo) actions”.









Makarfi added: “We still respect him as former president and elder statesman in Nigeria. Somebody, in spite of his shortcomings, I believe he still earns respect. But again, divided opposition is not a good way to kick APC out of power in 2019. It is actually the surest way of making APC to remain in power.





“So, I want everybody to think twice and assess individuals actions towards opposition parties. If APC hadn’t come together as a coalition of interests in 2015 APC, it won’t have pushed PDP out of power. And if we don’t do the same, what ha may be fearing, with others like him they will just facilitate it.”