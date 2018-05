Former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken after Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) adopted a political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday.





Obasanjo confirmed the development when he addressed the press at his presidential library, in Abeokuta.





In a speech he titled ‘My treatise for future of democracy and development in Nigeria’, Obasanjo said: “Let me start by welcoming and commending the emergence of a renewed and reinvigorated African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political party.





“Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together.