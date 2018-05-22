Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday met with leaders of Afenifere ahead of the 2019 presidential election.





At the meeting, the two parties agreed to join hands together and present a “united force” that will “rescue” Nigeria from its current state.





The meeting held at the residence of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, in Akure, Ondo state capital.





Obasanjo said it could be “disastrous” to not “repair” Nigeria in its current state.





“Our priority is now one. If we do not join hands to repair this country now, it will collapse and this could be disastrous,” he said.





He also recalled how Afenifere leaders had withheld their support for him while seeking election in 1999, after a series of visits to them.





The former president commended the group for being at the forefront of fighting for the interest of the Yoruba and for also contributing its quota to national unity.





Responding, Fasoranti, assured Obasanjo of the support of the group to achieving peace and unity in the country.





He also said it will be “the joy of everybody” to present “a formidable team to confront the evil government that is there now.”





He added: “Nothing is being done properly in this country presently. Look at the killings in the north, the president is very silent about it.





“We are all Nigerians. If he can keep silent about the killing of his people, that is bad enough.”