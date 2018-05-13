Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, weekend pleaded with the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on Nigerian roads to end the carnage on the road and ease road transportation across the country.President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akopreha, who made the call in Abuja, in a remark during the 4th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Branch of NUPENG, also contended that this would make the economy to thrive . According to him: “We know the present regime has been working hard to properly fix our highways, yet, a lot still have to be done.In the light of this, we earnestly call on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on Nigerian roads to attract urgent and attention, as no economy thrives without good roads and effective transportation system.” Speaking on the state of NUPENG, the president said “As you are also aware that the strength of any trade union organisation is in the numerical number of its membership, our recruitment and operational activities will be geared toward organising more members into the union. Aside increasing the membership strength of the union, it is also in our plan of action to diversify and increase the number of sources of income for the union.We plan to leverage on our strength and opportunities in the downstream sector to achieve these, by providing key services in the industry such as having mega filling stations across the country and building ultra modern petroleum tanker parks in every zone of the union. “We have all these noble and lofty ideas and dreams; it is our firm belief, that with the unrelenting support of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, they are all achievable within the time lines we set.We urge you to continue to support us as we promise to run a union that is accountable, transparent and have high regards for members and branches. The theme of this conference is very apt and topical because, as you already know, road is one of the major working conditions for every tanker driver.An average Petroleum Tanker Driver, who is actively on the wheel, spends most parts of his working life on the road traversing from one loading location to several discharging locations, all to get the economy of our nation going.His safety, health, prosperity, promotion, effectiveness and even life expectancy depend almost entirely on the state of road infrastructure.”