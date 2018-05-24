The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released a list of approved post-graduate awarding institutions in Nigeria.

The commission said it observed that some Nigerian universities are running unapproved post-graduate programmes, leading to the award of Masters and PhD degrees.





A bulletin issued on Monday from the office of the Executive Secretary dated May 14 contains the list of federal, state and private universities currently allowed to issue such certificates to students in Nigeria.





“The commission has also observed some parastatals and institutes awarding these same postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliation with Nigerian and foreign universities,” the bulletin said.





According to the commission, such practices are not only unethical, “but also antithetical to time -tested quality assurance best practices”.





“The commission hereby notifies the general public that only the following universities have approval to offer postgraduate programmes at the Masters’ and Ph.D levels in Nigeria as of July 30,2012,” the bulletin said .





According to the bulletin, Nigeria has 162 universities: 41 are federal, 47 are state owned while 74 are privately owned institutions.





Out of the 41 federal universities across the country, 26 are approved by the commission for post-graduate programmes:





1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi





2. Ahmodu Bello University, Zaria













3. Bayero University, Kano





4. Federal University of Technology, Akure





5. Federal University of Technology, Minna





6. Federal University of Technology, Owerri





7. Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike





8. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola





9. National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos





10. Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna





11. Nnamdi Azikwe University, Akwa





12. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife













13. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada





14. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta





15. University of Agriculture, Makurdi





16. University of Benin, Benin City





17. University of Calabar, Calabar





18. University of Ibadan, Ibadan





19. University of Ilorin, Ilorin





20. University of Jos, Jos





21. University of Lagos, Akoko





22. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri





23. University of Nigeria, Nsukka





24. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt













25. University of Uyo, Uyo





26. Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto





Similarly, only 25 state universities were approved by the commission for post-graduate programmes out of the 47 state owned universities in the country. The approved universities are :





1. Abia State University, Uturu





2. Adamawa State University, Mubi





3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko





4. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma





5. Anambra University, Uli





6. Benue State University, Makurdi





7. Cross River University of Technology, Calabar





8. Delta State University, Abraka





9. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki





10. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti





11. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu





12. Imo State University, Owerri





13. Kogi State University, Anyigba





14. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso





15. Lagos State University, Ojo





16. Nasarawa State University, Keffi





17. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island





18. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye





19. Rivers State University of Science and Technology





20. Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina





21. Gombe State University, Gombe





22. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai





23. Kano State University of Science and Technology





24. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology





25. Kwara State University, Malete





Meanwhile, only 18 universities out of 74 private universities were approved for post-graduate studies. The 18 institutions are:





1. African University of Science and Technology, Abuja





2. American University of Nigeria, Yola





3. Babcock University, Ilishan Remo





4. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City





5. Bowen University, Iwo





6. Covenant University, Ota





7. Igbiniedo University, Okada





8. Pan-African University, Lekki





9. Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State





10. Caleb University, Lagos





11. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji





12. Nigerian Turkish Nile University, Abuja





13. Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State





14. Lead City University, Ibadan (MSc. Only)





15. University of Mkar, Mkar (MSc. Only)





16. Madona University, Okija





17. Al-hikmah University, Ilorin (MSc. Only)





18. Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike , Enugu state.





“Employers of labour, educational institutions and other stakeholders are to note that only certificates issued by these universities for their approved programmes, are valid for employment, further studies and other purposes,” the commission said.