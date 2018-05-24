The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria.

The commission said the universities are yet to be licensed by the federal government and have been shut down for violating the national minimum standard for education.





A Monday bulletin from the office of the Executive Secretary on NUC, dated May 14, listed all the illegal universities across the country.





The universities are:





1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria





2. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses





3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses





4. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





5. Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses





6. Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





7. Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses





8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi state or any of its other campuses





9. United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses





10. United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses.





11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses





12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses





13. Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Pleateu State or any of its other campuses





14. The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





15. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria





16. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria





17. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria





18. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria





19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria





20. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria





21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria





22. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria





23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus





24. Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria





25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





26. EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre





27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria





30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





31. Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





32. Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria





33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria





34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State





35. Open International University, Akure





36. Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo





37. Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State





38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja





39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State





40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State





41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja





42. Temple University, Abuja





43. Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria





44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State





45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.





46. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria





47. Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria





48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria





49. Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Oweri study centre





50. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos





51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)





52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos





53. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT





54. Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State





55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna





56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State





57. West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria





58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos





The commission also said eight universities are currently undergoing investigation for illegally running degree programs.





The eight universities are:





1) National Universities of Nigeria, Keffi , Nassarawa State.





2) North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state.





3) Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University.





4) Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state.





5) West Coast University, Umuahia.





6) Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.





7) Volta University College, Aba, Abia state.





8) Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.





“For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk,” the publication reads.





According to the publication, certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employment and further studies.





The commission said the relevant law enforcement agencies have been informed for necessary action.





Meanwhile, the NUC Director of information and Public relation, Ibrahim Yakasai, in a telephone conversation, said that the commission has not relented in its effort to shut every illegal institution in the country





According to Mr Yakasai, “we continued publishing the lists so that the illegal universities don’t resurface. If we stop publishing their names, they could move to other part of the country and start operating because at some point, they were moving.





“We have been producing the editorial for so many years. We update it as we get information across the country that some institutions are operating illegally. We go there and once they know we are coming, they run away,” Mr Yakasai said.





Recall that the NUC confirmed that a senator, Foster Ogola’sPhd certificate is invalid; as the institution he attended is among the illegal universities.





An investigation revealed that the senator, currently representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, has fake credentials from an unaccredited university in Nigeria named GMF Christian university.





The National Universities Commission of Nigeria is a government agency promoting quality higher education in Nigeria.





The commission is saddled with the responsibility of granting approval for all academic programs run in Nigerian universities and granting approval for the establishment of all higher educational institutions offering degree programs.