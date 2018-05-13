File Photo: Some NSCDC officials during a parade

There were wailing and anger yesterday at Idi-Oro area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when a young girl was allegedly shot dead by a member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).The girl, simply identified as Kofoworola, was shot dead at about 12:00 noon after the dust settled following a clash by hoodlums.It was learnt there was a clash among hoodlums in the area while the local government election was going on peacefully.There was restriction of vehicular movements because of the election.An eyewitness who spoke in confidence said a white patrol vehicle conveying about eight men of the NSCDC arrived the area expectedly to quell the clash.One of them was said to have shot twice into the air to scare the trouble makers.But he had hardly achieved the quelling when the man allegedly pointed his gun straight and pulled the trigger.Kofo, as she was fondly called, with the bullet coming out of her left eye, leaving her dead instantly.The law enforcers reportedly left the scene immediately.The eyewitness said Kofo came to buy drug from a store where she was killed.Wailers said Kofo, 17, just finished writing her Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).The incident immediately drew a crowd of angry sympathisers, mostly youths.When a team of policemen arrived the scene, the crowd prevented them from taking the corpse to the hospital.It took efforts of Kofo’s uncle who appealed to sympathisers for several minutes before they allowed the police take away the corpse.When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corp, Olusegun Oluwole, however said information available indicated one of the hoodlums must have shot the teenager dead.He however added he was yet to receive official report of the incident.He said police were already investigating the incident, adding the Corp would also investigate the matter.Governor Abiola Ajimobi attributed the incident to the resurgence of the cult war.In a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Ajimobi condoled with the family of the victim and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.Ajimobi said: “I want to use this opportunity to condole with the family of the victim for the irredeemable loss.“Let me again warn that those bent on scuttling the peace that we have enthroned across the state in the last seven years will live to regret their action.“I have directed the security agents to ensure that they fish out the perpetrators of the crime and ensure that they are brought to justice. I want to appeal to the good people of Oyo State to join hands with the government to sustain our hard earned peace.”