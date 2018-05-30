A Coalition of Nigerian Students in Nasarawa state has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for pledging to sign into law the ‘Not too Young to Run’ bill into law.Leaders of the coalition, Ahmed Zaunwa gave the commendation, in Lafia yesterday after holding a rally pledging support for Nasarawa state Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Agara’s gubernatorial aspiration.The ‘Not too Young to Run’ bill sponsored by Hon. Tony Nwulu representing Isolo/Oshodi federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the Senate seeks to reduce the age limit for running for elected office in Nigeria.The coalition comprising students from all the tertiary institutions in the state said the development was a welcome development geared towards attracting young Nigerians into politics to make useful contributions for the benefit and development of Nigeria.“We are in heaven over the President’s decision. We are so happy because it shows he has us in his thoughts all along. He has shown that he is a leader who cares for all stakeholders in our society.We are really over joyous because we had actually planned to come out to show support for our deputy governor, Silas Agara. With this development, it shows the president is tilting his attention towards the youth.“Coincidentally, the decision favours Mr Agara who is one of the youngest politicians aspiring for the Nasarawa governorship positions come 2019. So it’s a great decision from the president.” He said.Zaunwa who is also the Secretary-General of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone C assured that the signing of the bill into law will spur student leaders to rally round and sensitized students who aspire for political positions on their rights and political opportunities available to them.According to the students’ leader, the decision will encourage young politicians like the Nasarawa state deputy governor to vie for the state governorship position and other top political positions and also encourage younger politicians to vie for whatever they desire.Receiving the students, Yusuf Omaki, Director General, Silas Agara Campaign Organisation said he was highly pleased with the students’ appreciation of President Buhari’s decision and their support for his candidate, Mr Silas Agara.He however urged the students to remain peaceful, committed to their education.“I want to assure you, my principal will certainly hear of your gesture as the interest of youths in the state are of paramount interest to the deputy governor just like the interest of youths in the country matters seriously to the president.“Just like you all have made your feelings known about the not too young to run bill to be passed into law soon, i want to assure you that we are also thrilled with the development. This shows Nigerian will enjoy more democratic dividends under this administration,” He declared.