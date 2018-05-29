JOINT Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has refuted claims that the board’s security system was breached and examination leaked.Oloyede said the examination body was always a step ahead of fraudsters, who wanted to hack into its system.The registrar, who spoke to reporters in Benin City, promised to pay huge sums of money to anybody that could produce its genuine question papers.He said the examination body has put proactive measures in place to arrest anybody attempting to hack into its system.Oloyede stated that he was surprised that people were making noise that JAMB is generating money for the Federal Government.He explained that he was only increasing efficiency and cutting cost.The registrar said he would be happy if the Federal Government stopped paying salaries of JAMB’s workers and asked the examination to fund itself.His words: “We are not interested in bringing in more money, except in the area of third party examination because we have established a platform. We now conducted examinations for international agencies like West Africa College of Surgeon, which we just did across West Africa. People believe that we are credible.“I have not found any case of a breakthrough. No matter how clever they think they are, we are ahead of them. One of the reasons why I led a delegation here myself is to see whether there is any evidence of breakthrough. You can ask any of the security agencies handling the matter, they will tell you.“We have not been able to find one case of success. What we are treating are attempts. And because we are proactive, that is why we are picking their attempts when people try to break into our BVN. They did not get any questions because our questions were not there. They were able to break into a decoy that we created and they were not able to do anything.”Oloyede said: “That is why we keep on promising them that if you can get us one question of ours that is genuine, we will pay you a lot. So, because we believe that we must be proactive that is why we are dealing with any attempt and once an attempt is made, we do not leave it as attempt, we go after them and when we go after them, we arrest them.”