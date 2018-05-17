A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has said that defeating President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections will be easy.Moghalu, a 2019 presidential aspirant, spoke on Wednesday while inaugurating his support organisation in Awka, Anambra State.He said Buhari had squandered the goodwill Nigerians accorded him during the 2015 general elections.He said he was running for the 2019 Presidential election against President Buhari using his (Buhari’s) poor records and performance as his(Moghalu’s) campaign tools.He said, “Nine million people have lost their jobs since Buhari came to power in 2015; Nigeria has become a killing field under him, even though he was a General.“Buhari is running on an old name. I will beat him by simply using his poor record.“Under Buhari, Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. We have more people that are poor.”Identifying leadership as the central challenge of Nigeria, Moghalu said what the country had was transactional leadership instead of transformational leadership.On his campaign organisation, he said, “We are setting this up in all the 36 states of the country. We are doing this because we need a leader and not a ruler.”Reminded that the thinking of the nation was that the president in 2019 should come from the north, Moghalu described it as a retrogressive idea, stressing that such thoughts were the bane of the country.