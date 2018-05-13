The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted morning rains over the central states of the country on Sunday especially places like Abuja, parts of Benue, Nassarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Taraba and Yola.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 40 and 23 to 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.It added that there were prospects of rains over the entire region stretching to Niger and Kaduna states in the afternoon. The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy morning over the southwest with prospects of rains over its inland areas, and day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.It also predicted that the southeast and its coast would have prospects of rains and thunderstorms which should extend to much of this region in the afternoon and evening period. According to NiMet, Northern states will experience prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the Northeast in the morning extending to parts of Kano and Yelwa.“This rainfall activities should affect the entire north in the evening with reduced intensity over the northeast with day and night temperatures of 38 to 42 and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. “A deep layer of moisture will enhance rainfall activities across most of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts. (NAN)