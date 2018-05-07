Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to the President on Saturday said that the country’s economy is safe in the hands of President Muhammadu Buharia and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.





According to Onochie, with this uncommon virtue, Buhari has more advantage over other prospective candidates interested in the presidential race.





“Our money is safe with @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo who are also committed to d alleviation of poverty in our nation through Social Investment Programm. This means that they have a huge advantage over all known prospective candidates and Jokers,” she tweeted.





Onochie was reacting to a comment by Osinbajo in Akure at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, that Buhari has achieved so much with nothing unlike the previous government.





According to Osinbajo, “The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible”





“We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we had been able to do were far more than what they did.





“We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.





“They promised Lagos- Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it.





“Look at Lagos Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it, we are doing it. Look at Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it. ” We shall continue to arrest these who stole the nation’s money.





“They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bothered, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.”