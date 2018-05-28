The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop feeding the citizens with false information hoping that they will forget the years of its misrule.Nigerians, the APC said, are not as gullible as the PDP think.In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC said the new antics of the PDP was to spread falsehood without any iota of proof, hoping that would forget what they truly represent and the atrocities that they committed against the country.Abdullahi reminded the PDP that Nigerians see through their diversionary antics aimed at deflecting attention from the wanton culture of impunity and corruption it instituted, when it held sway.He said: “Nigerians are wiser now and our memories are longer. We can forgive, but we will not forget.”The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is increasingly baffled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) new found proclivity for constantly spewing falsehood in the name of opposition rhetoric and politics.“This comes against the backdrop of a recent statement by a spokesperson of the PDP, in which the APC is accused of among others corruption, sectionalism and opposition clampdown, in the lead up to the 2019 elections.“While it is a widely-known fact that suppressing the opposition was the stock in trade of the PDP during its defunct 16-year rule, the APC has definitely not inherited this undemocratic practice in its governance style both in its internal politics and the country’s administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari.“Nigerians will recall how past PDP administrations illegally and routinely used state apparatus to harass opposition figures as seen in the attack on the APC data centre, blockade of the air and road routes to prevent movement of then opposition leaders in the lead up to the 2015 elections, among other clampdowns that are too numerous to list.“The PDP is quick to forget the divisive, insensitive and sectional politics it played during the 2015 electioneering campaign when its women’s wing led by a former first lady denigrated the country’s North as parasitic and unwilling to educate and cater for its young populace. In fact, the PDP-led administration at the time pointedly regarded the Boko Haram insurgency as a Northern affair.“The PDP without an iota of proof, rather spewing laughable conspiracies, accuses the APC-led administration of ‘barefaced looting’. Elections are around the corner and Nigerians are not gullible. They see through the PDP’s diversionary antics aimed at deflecting attention from the wanton culture of impunity and corruption it instituted when it held sway…“PDP’s narrative is anchored on the belief that if they continue to throw these wild allegations around, somehow Nigerians will forget what they truly represent and the atrocities that they have committed against the country. Alas, Nigerians are wiser now and our memories are longer. We can forgive, but we will not forget.”