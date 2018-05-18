Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has called for attitudinal change towards education among Nigerians. He decried the subsisting situation of, “the lack of treating education with the seriousness it deserves by classifying money spent on it as expenditure rather than investment”.Making this observation on a visit to Good Shepherd Anglican Academy, Lokoja, Kogi State, Obi urged Nigerians interested in the meaningful development of the country not to leave the task of improving education to government alone. He appealed to wealthy Nigerians to deny themselves the pleasure of the huge expenditure on the things and habits they do not necessarily need, and commit some of that money to support schools across the country.Elaborating on his mission to Lokoja, Obi revealed that “some years ago, I joined in the advocacy for the policy of adopting schools; where you take it upon yourself to provide necessary epistemic infrastructure to the school adopted — laboratories, computers & Internet connectivity, power-generators, sick bay, among others. For the WASC and NECO examinations, one could also undertake to pay the registration fees for a number of candidates”.Obi, who commended the Anglican Archbishop of Lokoja, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Sokowanju Egbunu for his effort to promote education, demonstrated his support for his school with the sum of N2 million for its infrastructural improvements. He further advised the students to remain focused on their school work as education is “the most potent currency for competition in the world.”