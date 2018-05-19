An embarrassing video of of IGP Ibrahim Idris stuttering through his speech is a new internet frenzy.
The nation’s police chief made a total mess of a prepared speech.
“I mean transmission…transmission effort….I mean transfusion…apprehensive….Sorry…transmission …transfusion….transfusion and transmission of effective”, and on and on he went. (WATCH VIDEO HERE - IF YOU MISSED IT)
At one point, a gentleman in suit had to step forward to point out the correct words to Idris, but it was too little too late.
Nigerians just like they did with NSCDC's Obafaiye Shem of 'Oga at the top' fame have created a new and trending hilarious video for IGP Ibrahim Idris
Watch video below...
More reactions below...
I NO FIT SHOUT OOO— The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) May 16, 2018
How did #Nigeria get to this sorry state?
So Buhari did not see any other Police Officer in Nigeria worthy of the position of the IGP but this Idris of a man that ought not to have gone beyond the rank of Constable?
Nigeria #Ntoor pic.twitter.com/nzo5OxIiGN
I have just received word that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has appointed IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris as its Brand Ambassador. Congratulations sir!— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 17, 2018
The case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a lesson on why a Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. He is obviously unqualified for the job. It‘s this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 16, 2018
The Senate President Saraki is afraid of the IGP whose transmission is yet to be transmitted because he couldn't read his own speech script. At least now he knows why the IGP won't appear before the senate and why he disobeyed the President's instruction, he couldn't read it too. pic.twitter.com/pKgfXe8yC8— Kolo Jesse (@KoloJesse) May 17, 2018
If that Transmission rap video by the IGP, Idris Ibrahim, was "doctored" as claimed by the NP, then what was the man in a black suit doing...? Behold, I've found another Lai Mohammed in the Nigerian Police.#AskThePolice#TeamLai— Witlit Songz (@WitlitSongz) May 18, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.