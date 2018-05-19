 Nigerians mock IGP Idris for his embarrassing speech - WATCH VIDEO | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigerians mock IGP Idris for his embarrassing speech - WATCH VIDEO

An embarrassing video of of IGP Ibrahim Idris stuttering through his speech is a new internet frenzy.

The nation’s police chief made a total mess of a prepared speech.

“I mean transmission…transmission effort….I mean transfusion…apprehensive….Sorry…transmission …transfusion….transfusion and transmission of effective”, and on and on he went. (WATCH VIDEO HERE - IF YOU MISSED IT)

At one point, a gentleman in suit had to step forward to point out the correct words to Idris, but it was too little too late.

Nigerians just like they did with NSCDC's Obafaiye Shem of 'Oga at the top' fame have created a new and trending hilarious video for  IGP Ibrahim Idris 

 Watch video below...




More reactions below...













