I have just received word that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has appointed IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris as its Brand Ambassador. Congratulations sir!

The case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a lesson on why a Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. He is obviously unqualified for the job. It‘s this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level