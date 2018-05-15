The Nigerian military said it had rescued an aged man from the captivity of Boko Haram during crossfire.A statement by the spokesman for the military counter-insurgency in the North-East (Operation Lafiya Dole), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, read, “Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued an aged man who was held hostage by the elements of Boko Haram terrorist group in Gobara, a village in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.”The statement added, “In a rare display of bravery and humaneness, a Platoon Commander of the 192 Battalion, Lt. Asajwun Ahmadu, rescued and personally carried on his shoulders, the feeble aged man who had been caught up in the exchange of fire between the troops and the insurgents during an offensive to clear insurgents out of their hideouts in Gobara on Friday, May 11, 2018. The rescued man is currently receiving medical attention at the 192 Battalion Medical Reception Centre.“During the advance to conduct the offensive at Gobara, the counter-insurgency troops uncovered and successfully detonated three Improvised Explosive Devices buried by Boko Haram insurgents around the Damboa Bridge, Fadakwe and Fadakwe Christian areas, respectively.“In the offensive, the gallant troops killed two insurgents and destroyed their camp, logistics and IED factory during the firefight. The troops also recovered eight Dane guns, one G3 Magazine, one IED-making device, unexploded ordnance, three tool boxes, three machetes, electric cable and a Boko Haram flag.“The troops have also exploited further to clear Shiyadawe, Shiyadawe Bulama and Shiyadawe Fulani, all in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.”