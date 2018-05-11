Husband is away, Nanny had an emergency, had to work from home today while handling an extremely precocious 10 month old. I'd pick going to work over staying in with a baby/toddler all day. Stay at home mom's dont get enough appreciation, admiration or respect. PAY YOUR WIVES. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) May 9, 2018

Why are people acting like this is so weird, I know atleast 5 women who get paid monthly by their husbands. One used to get paid as much as a million every month for staying home and taking care of 5 kids. https://t.co/SBGyxFDF7p May 10, 2018

I don’t understand the people arguing here.



So your wife, the mother of your kids..... does not deserve to be paid as a stay at home wife? And given the best treatment? This is your wife for Christsake. This shows how a lot of you are! Stingy lots. — Sally (@is_salsu) May 10, 2018

Most people won't agree with this but I believe it is needed.. there are so many cases of women being thrown out of the husband house when he dies n she's left with nothing because her husband took care of her without setting aside certain amount of money for her just in case.. — C A L I F O N A Y E (@jizziefiree) May 10, 2018

I also think that part of being financially empowered esp when married is to have complete knowledge of the home finances. Esp debts & money going out. Heard too many stories of wives saddled with debt/bills that they were unaware of after hubby gets sick or passes away. — Mukuka (@FixerMs) May 10, 2018

