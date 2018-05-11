 Nigerian sit-at-home housewives deserve to be paid a salary by their husbands | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Nigerian sit-at-home housewives deserve to be paid a salary by their husbands

Nigerians have been reacting to the tweet encouraging men to pay their stay-at-home-wives on a monthly basis, for their domestic chores.



The tweet was from a Twitter user, Ozzy Etomi, who, on Wednesday, revealed her predicament at having to work from home while looking after her 10 month-old baby.

She went on to add that stay-at-home mothers don’t get enough credit for the work that they do. She urged men to pay their wives.

To buttress her point, Etomi tweeted more reasons men should pay women who man the homefront.

Since she shared her viewpoint, lots of reactions have been coming from other Twitter users sharing their own experiences and experiencing their views.












