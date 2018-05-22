Nigerian musician, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kiss Daniel, has changed his stage name.





The artiste on Tuesday afternoon changed his stage name to Kizz Daniel from Kiss Daniel.





This was as he reflected the change in his social media accounts. The singer’s Twitter handle still remains @iamkissdaniel but his Twitter name has also been edited to read ‘Kizz Daniel’.





Speculation is rife that the slight variation in the name is a loophole to escape legal implications from his former label, G-Worldwide.





The singer recently left his former label, G-Worldwide, due to uncertain legal circumstances that have seen some of his recent songs removed from music stores.





The record label reportedly owns the stage name “Kiss Daniel”, as such the singer was not expected to trade under it.





In December 2017, G-Worldwide Entertainment said it had obtained a court order restricting him from using his stage name or any of the songs recorded in the last four years.





The singer later started his own record label and was trading with “Kiss Daniel & FLY BOY INC”.





The ‘Woju’ singer has not released an official statement to support the name change.