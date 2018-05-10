 Nigerian diplomat found dead at his home | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
A Nigerian diplomat was found dead on Thursday at his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, NAN reports.
 

Two security sources were said to have confirmed the death and that an investigation was ongoing.

The name of the diplomat is yet to be given.

According to Reuters, a television station, al-Arabiya, identified the diplomat as the consul general and described his death as an “assassination”.

 More details later...

