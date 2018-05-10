A Nigerian diplomat was found dead on Thursday at his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, NAN reports.
Two security sources were said to have confirmed the death and that an investigation was ongoing.
The name of the diplomat is yet to be given.
According to Reuters, a television station, al-Arabiya, identified the diplomat as the consul general and described his death as an “assassination”.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.