Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos, says Nigeria will be a better place if President Muhammadu Buhari is given another chance in 2019.





He said a second chance would enable the president to improve the country’s economy.





Akiolu said this on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos housing fair, where he disclosed that he prefers Buhari’s administration to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The traditional ruler said if former President Goodluck Jonathan had not allowed some people to use him, he would have been a better leader.





He said: “Buhari has to do more, I agree, but we all have to assist by giving him another four years and see where he will take Nigeria to. I am supporting what is good for Nigeria.





“In 2011, Buhari sent Tony Momoh to me that he was coming to meet the leaders of Lagos in my palace by 1pm. He came by 3pm and said he was delayed by bad roads and traffic.





“I told him he caused it because he cancelled the metro line of Lagos state in 1984. I told him I would not tell Lagos people to vote for him.





“But in 2015 when he came, it was on a Friday; he came with my son, Bola Tinubu, and I noticed that for 20 minutes it rained. It occurred to me that God is going to favour this man.





“I prefer Buhari to Obasanjo. Obasanjo keeps deceiving people for what he is after. But if Buhari is given another chance and God gives him good health and he chooses the right people to work with, Nigeria will be a better place.”