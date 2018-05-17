Nigeria has retained her last month Coca-Cola FIFA world ranking on 47th position and sixth in Africa in May.The rankings released on FIFA website on Thursday recorded few changes as the first 47 countries retained their previous positions.According to the rankings on the website, seven international ‘A’ matches, all friendlies, took place in the month and as a result, there are few moves in the latest ranking.Germany, Brazil and Belgium were on the top three positions, while Super Eagles world cup foes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland were on fifth, 18th and 22nd positions.Tunisia is 14th on the table, followed by Senegal on 28th and Congo DR the 38th.The next rankings would be released on June 7.