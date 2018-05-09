The Nigeria Police have announced that nursing mothers would not be allowed to take part in the ongoing screening exercise for new police constables into the force.

Adeniran Aremu, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, said the restriction of nursing mothers from taking part in the exercise was still in force as it was a part of police regulations on recruitment.





”Nursing and single mothers do not concentrate on the job. That is why the police do not allow female police officers to get married until they are three years into the job,” said on Tuesday.





“Any female that has given birth (nursing mothers) will not be recruited into the police, even if the candidate is within the age limit. Our medical experts are carrying out the examinations,” he said at the venue of the screening in Polo Field, Jos.





“Persons with tattoos, marks, and female candidates who have (just) undergone surgery will not also be recruited into the Nigerian police,” he added.