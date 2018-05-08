The former Minister of Education and National Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Tunde Adeniran yesterday declared that Nigeria deserves a change of government, saying “we cannot afford exra day or month or year of Buhari’s government after May 29, 2019.The SDP leader who stated this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during the inauguration of the steering committee of the party added that the APC has led the country down and should be shown the exit door.“My own concern is that Nigerians should realize that the situation we are in deserves a change of government. We cannot afford extra day or month or year of Buhari’s government after May 29.“By the grace of God, the SDP will take over government because the APC has let us down. Look at the killings all over the place. People are supposed to be in government to protect life and property, to ensure the wellbeing of the people and ensure development.“What have we being facing? One disaster after the other. Life is not safe whether on the road, in the house or farm. We can’t afford that anymore, APC must pack and go. ”He however described the state Congress of the party held yesterday as very successful and a very wonderful exercise“The exercise of today is very orderly. Due process was followed and the people showed a lot of commitment to the party. It means that the future of the party is great. I feel very happy with the outcome. ”On the crisis rocking Ekiti State chapter of APC, he said,” the lessons we have learnt and still learning is that it is good to be committed to goal and not to be desperate in whatever we do, above all, respect due process and the rule of law and for the party people to put the interest of the party and the nation above self in what they do.“People should be fair and just in the organization of Congresses and give people level playing field. Then people should be given orientation especially in a party that is ideological like the SDP.Which is the only party now that is ideological in Ekiti. Party that does not subscribe to ideology, anything is bound to happen. That is why you have the level of violence from desperate people”The steering committee that was inaugurated include the immediate past Chairman of the party, Dr Dele Okunola, Ex officio, Mr Bisi Aje, Mr Gbenga Akinola and Mr Femi Agboola among others.The exercise which was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission had in attendance Prof Tunde Adeniran, and members of the National Working Committee including Ambassador Okechukwu, Mr Yemi Akinbode, Alfa Mohammed and Mrs Maggi Maria Batubo.In his acceptance speech Ekunola said he won’t disappoint the party for the confidence reposes on him. “The Ekiti 2018 governorship election is our major target we will occupy the government. After the May 10 primary, we will launch out full fledge into campaigning vigorously for the party.” Already we have various methodologies to deploy to win the election. We have our committees on ground and we are consulting.”