Wash your hands frequently using soap and water – use hand sanitizers when soap and water is not readily available

Avoid direct handling of dead wild animals

Avoid physical contact with anyone who has possible symptoms of an infection with an unknown diagnosis

Make sure fruit and vegetables are properly washed and peeled before you eat them

Health care workers are also advised to ensure universal care precautions at all times. This includes the use of personal protective equipment when handling patients.

In addition, patients who are suspected to have Ebola should be immediately isolated from other patients.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has placed citizens on the alert over an outbreak of Ebola.This is following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) classifying Nigeria and other countries in the African region to be at moderate risk of spread.This was as a result of the confirmation by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) of an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Bikoro, Congo. The Centre has issued guidelines to guide Nigerians on what to do.According to it, to prevent the spread of Ebola, members of the public are advised to adhere to the following precautions:For advice, enquiries and notifications, the public has been advised to call the following lines: