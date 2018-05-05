A former chieftain of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Alhaji Abba Yola, has reiterated that the supreme court’s ruling stated that factional leader, Chris Giwa, should not take over the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).Since 2014, Giwa and Amaju Pinnick have been in a tussle for the leadership of the NFF, following two contentious elections.However, the Supreme Court recently kept aside Giwa’s victory at the High Court in Jos, as well as the Appeal Court verdict in favour of Pinnick.The apex court also ordered the Jos High Court to re-try the case brought before it by Giwa challenging the legitimacy of Pinnick’s election.Yola, speaking with Daily Trust, warned stakeholders not to twist the verdict for selfish reasons.“I am confused over the statement that there is no leadership in the NFF because of the Supreme Court order. This is far from the truth.“The Supreme Court didn’t uphold the Jos High Court judgement or any part there of. Rather it ordered for a fresh re-trial of the case.“It is now clear from the judgement of the Supreme Court that the case can be relisted and the High Court has the jurisdiction to try the case.“I want to reiterate here that since the Supreme Court didn’t uphold any part of the Jos High Court judgement, there is no basis whatsoever for making any reference to it and or asking any one of the parties to abide or respect a judgement that exists only in the imagination of interested parties,” he said.