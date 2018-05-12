The Registrar of the National Examinations Council(NECO), Professor Charles Uwakwe has been sacked.Along with the Registrar, two Deputy Directors were also disengaged for reasons connected to corruption.No official reason have been given for the disengagement of the Register and The Nation gathered that the disengagement have not been made known to most of the staff of the Council.Sources in the Council said that the sack may have come about because of the award of a N25 billion contract which was without the knowledge of either the Federal ministry of education or the governing board of the council.While another source disclosed that the Registrar had recruited some staff without the knowledge of the appropriate authorities.Other sources argued that the Registrar was only given indefinite suspension on reasons which would soon be resolved.The Nation however gathered that the most Senior Director, Alhaji Abubakar Gana has been directed to take over as Registrar in acting capacity.Efforts to speak to the Head of Information of the Council proved abortive as all calls and text messages went unanswered as at the time of filing this report.