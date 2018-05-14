Kano state government has earmarked the sum of N345 million for this year’s Ramadan feeding programme.The state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, who is also the state chairman Ramadan Feeding Monitoring Committee Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while flagging off this year’s Ramadan feeding programme at the premises of Kano printing press.Garba stated that the present administration has sustained the annual feeding programme in order to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in the state.He said the committee would monitor the preparation and distribution of the meals to ensure the success of the feeding programme.Garba however, warned that the government would not hesitate to terminate the contract of any cook or distributor found to be sabotaging the programme.He also appealed to the wealthy people in the state to complement government’s effort by contributing their own quota to ensure the success of the programme.He listed food items distributed for the first 10 days for 130 centres to include 3,000 bags of Rice, 1,170 bags of Millet, 780 bags of Flour, 1,170 bags of sugar, 1,950 cartons of pasta 2,340 jerrycans of groundnuts oil, 780 Jerry cans of palm oil and 390 bags of dates fruits among others.He said each centre will be receiving N10,000 daily for the purchase of cooking ingredients for the whole month of Ramadan.