Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has expressed appreciation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and other stakeholders at the National Assembly for their continued support.This, he said, while briefing the press on the status of the ultra-modern EFCC head office, which has been in the works since 2010.It should be recalled that the Speaker had, in 2017, given assurances of Parliament’s support for the building project via the appropriation process when he toured the ghetto construction site.Hon. Dogara had argued that it was imperative to complete the head office after so many years in order to provide a more conducive working environment for staff of the commission, and for the country to demonstrate its commitment to effectively combating corruption.Magu lauded the Executive and the Legislature for putting up a united front against corruption.“I thank Mr President for according this project a priority. It is part of his commitment to the anti-graft war. This is a legacy project, which many generations will be proud of.”“This commission is grateful to the National Assembly for its interest in the project. Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, chairmen and members of committees on Anti-corruption always visited the site to monitor the work. It shows that if we are determined, we can be on the same page on this war against corruption.”He further expressed hope that in May, the commission would play host to heads of anti-graft agencies from other African nations, especially as it is currently at 95% completion.“We are hosting heads of anti-graft agencies in the Commonwealth (Africa chapter) in May and we are hopeful the headquarters will be ready for occupation because it is more than 95 per cent completed.”Attached picture of Speaker when he visited the EFCC headquarters building under construction last year.