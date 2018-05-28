The dismissed Corporal turned leader of the armed robbery gang that attacked commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, Michael Adiku has told detectives why he wasted many lives including those of policemen that day.Adiku, who said he was on a killing spree, told operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) that he personally killed over 20 people, mostly policemen during the operation.The suspect said he deliberately killed those policemen that day because he has scores to settle with the system, adding that they took Tramadol and other hard drugs before embarking on the mission.Adikwu, a Corporal attached to the Kwara State unit of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was dismissed after he was accused of freeing suspected armed robbers. He was later charged to court and sent to prison, where he spent three years.A police source who gave update on the case, revealed that Adikwu had vowed to deal with the police for dismissing and jailing him.He said: “Adikwu, while in prison, had been threatening to the hearing of other inmates, that he would kill as many policemen as possible once he had the opportunity. He said that since police dismissed and made him go to prison because he released armed robbers that he too would deal with the police.“He was the organiser of the robbery. He recruited other members and they had series of meeting while planning the attack.“The gang went to Offa three times on surveillance mission. The police station and banks were carefully studied.“Adikwu led three others into the police station, while others stayed outside. They walked into the station as if they wanted to lodge a complaint with their pistols concealed under their clothes.“Immediately they entered, Adikwu said he shot the station guard he killed nine policemen at the station and carried their rifles.“The suspects confessed that they took Tramadol and other hard drugs before embarking on the operation. Over 30 people were killed that day and Adikwu said he personally killed over 20.“One of those he went into the police station with was Arrow (Kunle Ogunleye). They took those at the station by surprise and opened fire immediately they entered.“The attack on the police station was a vendetta led by the dismissed policeman. After the operation, he went to each of the banks which were being robbed to issue orders. He was captured on CCTV shouting at his members, telling them what to do and what not to do.”Continuing, the source said Ogunleye told them he did not fire any shot at the police station, adding that he killed about two people during the bank robbery.“He said It was Adikwu that shot and killed all the policemen. He went from one office to the next, killing everyone. They only gave him cover.”Another arrested suspect, Abel, the source said, confessed to killing five people, adding that he also sprayed bullets indiscriminately that injured many others.