President Muhammadu Buhari says the achievements of his administration is in line with its set goals.

Buhari said this in his democracy day lecture delivered at the International Conference Center (ICC) , Abuja.





The president said the theme of the programme, ‘Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development’ was “carefully selected to reflect our current opportunities and challenges.”





He called on Nigerians to have faith in his government, while reeling out the progress it has recorded in its third years in power.





“Our economy is on the mend. We have achieved a good number of our set objectives, notably increased food production and food security; increased economic diversification into sectors that were hitherto neglected or under-explored,” Buhari said.





“We have experienced rough times, but through good governance we have not allowed ourselves to be overawed by the existing of challenges.





“Overall, we are on track. I thank and commend all who have worked so hard with us to achieve these successes.





“A government elected by the people, must continually be in touch with the aspirations of the people, and work for their highest possible good.





“I assure you that our people will continue to see and experience more progress, more prosperity and greater security.





“Finally, I call on Nigerians to remain steadfast and to keep faith with this Administration, as we remain committed to peace building and good governance, to deliver the best of dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.”