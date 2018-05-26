Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state, says Nuhu Gidado who resigned on Wednesday, was the “most pampered” deputy governor in Nigeria.





In his resignation letter, Gidado said though he wished to complete his tenure, he lost interest in the job along the line.





“Ordinarily, I should have remained up to the end of the tenure, but, with the currently dampened spirit and waning zeal as it relates to my official engagements, my continued stay will not be fair and truthful to you as my brother and leader,” the letter had read.





Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Abubakar said there was no misunderstanding between him and the ex-deputy.





Asked to comment on their relationship before Gidado resigned, he said they had the “most fantastic working relationship.”





“And you can ask him, he has said several times that he is the most pampered deputy governor in Nigeria,” he added.





“What transpired is in the letter of the deputy and I think people should read that letter. Read the entire letter and you will see that there was nothing bad that transpired between us.





“His final paragraph is that he remains loyal to his leader and his brother. In my response I eulogized him and wished him the best in his future endeavour and assured him of the support of the good people of Bauchi State. There was no problem whatsoever.”





He added that his ex-deputy resigned willingly and “there is no way you can force him to accept an employment when the time has come for him to look elsewhere.”





Reacting to a claim reportedly made by Gidado that he resigned because he was “not being treated” as part of the state government, the governor said the media aide was wrong.





“I think he is wrong. Go to the house of assembly and check, I went on official leave twice since I took over and each time I transmitted a letter to the house of assembly making him the acting governor of Bauchi,” he said.





“Moreover, I gave him the most important ministry, ministry of education where I have been allocating the largest share of the budget of Bauchi state since 2008. That should answer your question.”