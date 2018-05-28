Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday said his administration had delivered dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the last seven years.Ajimobi, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, scored his administration high in infrastructural development, security, education, agriculture and healthcare.He also said that his government had built more roads than all the previous administrations combined since the inception of the Fourth Republic.“Our administration dualised strategic township roads in Ibadan such as Toll Gate Interchange; Challenge; New Garage-Toll Gate Interchange and Onireke-Jericho-Aleshinloye-Dugbe-Agbarigo road.“This administration dualised major township roads in Oyo, Ogbomoso and Iseyin.“ Some ongoing road projects are Eleyele-Ologuneru-Eruwa road and dualisation of Saki township road.Read Also: Ajimobi’s wife distributes food items to women“Others are Idi-Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Junction road, Gate-Old Ife road-Alakia and expansion of Oke Adu-Iwo road,” the governor said on the eve of this year’s Democracy Day.Ajimobi also stated that his administration constructed the Mokola flyover which he said was the first to be constructed by any civilian administration in the state.The governor said that his administration restored security in all parts of the state through the establishment of a special security outfit, provision of patrol vans, communications equipment and armoured personnel carriers for security agencies.Ajimobi said no fewer than 36 companies had been attracted to the state in the last seven years, generating about 4,000 direct employment for residents according to figures from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.“Our state was rated fifth most investment-friendly by the National Bureau of Statistics having attracted more than $61m (N22.4 billion) in foreign direct investment,” he said.