The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has explained why he honoured the police invitation over an alleged murder case.





The police in Kaduna had invited Shehu Sani to come and clear his name concerning a murder case on Monday, 30th April, 2018.





The man accused of implicating Sani in the matter, had confessed in a video that he was told by soldiers he will get out of torture once he admitted working for Shehu Sani.





But Shehu Sani on Monday afternoon, explained on his Facebook wall why he honoured the police invitation.





Sani had said in a live TV programme that the incident was a ploy by his state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to gag him politically.





“The Police invited me to appear today by 10:45am. I honoured the invitation to the Police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience.









“I wrote my statements. I was granted ‘self bail’. I have left,” Sani explained.