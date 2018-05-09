MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of the pay-tv platforms, Digital System for Television, DSTV and GOtv has slashed the prices of its decoder for the world cup period.The company said its DSTV HD decoder, which includes a dish kit and one month subscription on the compact bouquet, will sell for N8, 500, which is a 14 percent decrease from the previous price of N9, 900. The company also said the Gotv decoder which comes with antenna and one month subscription on Gotv Max will sell for N5,900.General Manager, Sales and Marketing for Multichoice Nigeria made this announcement at the launch of its world cup campaign programme titled: “Connect with Greatness.”He said: “The FIFA World Cup is football’s biggest event, featuring the best players and national teams all fighting for one ultimate prize. We are proud to say that we have been broadcasting the football tournaments since 2006 and this edition won’t be any different as we will be showing all 64 matches of the World Cup Live and in HD on DStv and GOtv.Nigerians can enjoy all the games from the comfort of their homes and on the go with up to five mobile devices via the DStv Now app. We will also be providing exclusive live coverage from Russia with expert analyses from the biggest football professionals among other benefits.”Subscribers will have access to the World Cup on six dedicated SuperSport channels broadcasting all 64 games on all DStv packages.GOtv subscribers will also enjoy all 64 World Cup games on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages, while GOtv Value customers can view a total of 56 World Cup games. There is a World Cup pop-up channel, SuperSport 14 (SS14) already.