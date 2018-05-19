Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed that David de Gea will start in goal in Saturday evening’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, because Sergio Romero has only just returned after injury.Although De Gea is first choice, Romero has played in all the rounds before the semi-final, as well as last season’s Europa League final victory.But he had to sit out in the 2-1 defeat of Spurs in the semi-final, after suffering a knee injury during Argentina’s 6-1 friendly defeat to Spain on March 27.He is now fit again and started United’s 1-0 win at Watford on Sunday, but Mourinho has decided it is safer to go with De Gea at Wembley.“He (Romero) was injured for a long, long time.“He was injured for around two and something months.“He didn’t play some matches that normally would be his matches, his semi-final against Tottenham, a couple more matches before the final.“He really only trained one week before the Watford match – and a bit more before – and that is the reason.“It is not about trust, it is not about my confidence in him.“Last season the Europa League final was a much more important match than this one, it was giving us the possibility to play Champions League.“And I played the Europa League final with Sergio, so it is not about confidence or no confidence, it is about the process of the last couple of months, since he had an important injury against Spain,” Mourinho explained.