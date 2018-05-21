Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has deleted his Instagram account.Mourinho, who opened the page when he was announced as United boss, closed it down after the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea.Eden Hazard scored from the penalty spot in the first half at Wembley, to hand the Blues their only silverware of the 2017/2018 campaign.It also meant that Mourinho finished his second season at Old Trafford trophyless.This did not go down well with fans, as they took to his Instagram account to abuse him and his family. Mourinho was then forced to delete it.The Portuguese, speaking after the game, blamed the loss on Antonio Conte’s defensive tactics.