Chelsea FC star Victor Moses on Thursday joined his Super Eagles teammates in their London camp ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against England at Wembley on Saturday.The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Moses’ arrival on their verified Twitter handle, stating also that all the expected Eagles players are in camp now.“Victor Moses has joined the team in camp. Everybody is in now,” the NFF tweeted.With Moses, the team now has 26 players in camp, including Moses Simon who is battling thigh injury.Victor Moses, who won the Emirates FA Cup with Chelsea, should be in contention for a starting place when the Eagles face England.The Eagles departed Abuja for London on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.