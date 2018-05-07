Chelsea, wing-back, Victor Moses, has praised the team following their hard-fought 1-0 win against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.The dethroned champions who sit in fifth position in the EPL table with 69 points, two adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur boosted their chances of securing a Champions League berth with the win.Moses delivered the cross that led to Olivier Giroud’s header in the first half which eventually sealed the important victory.It was Moses’ fourth assist in 27 league appearances for the Blues this season.“Big win and great performance today! we go again Wednesday 👊🏿 #CFC,” Moses wrote on his Twitter handle hours after the game.Antonio Conte’s men will next face Huddersfield on Wednesday as they continue their push for a top four place.