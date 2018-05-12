The Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole, has refused to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s preference for seeking medical attention in the United Kingdom.





President Buhari returned from London Friday after a three-day medical trip.





However, speaking on Channels Television’s Hard Copy yesterday, Adewole said Buhari’s choice of foreign medical treatment was not an indictment on the quality of the healthcare in the country.









Although he said he could not speak for the president, Adewole mentioned that Buhari may have opted for foreign doctors in order to protect his privacy, noting that “the average Nigerian does not want his medical condition exposed.”





Adewole also absolved Buhari of any wrongdoing on the basis that he was not the only Nigerian that travels abroad for medical care.





“He’s not the only one,” he said.