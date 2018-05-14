The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship seats in the 33 local government councils and the 35 local council development areas of Oyo state.





The APC also won the councillorship seats in the 610 wards in the state, in the local government election held on Saturday.





But Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, who is a member of APC, has described the elections as fraudulent.





In his reaction, Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications described the local government elections as a charade.





Shittu told journalists in Ibadan, that two legal suits against the election would soon decide if the exercise was valid.





”The council poll is a travesty of justice and a violation of the spirit of democracy. It is self-serving and aimed specifically at the gubernatorial primaries of the party,” he said.





He wondered why Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, was in a rush to conduct the poll which he never did in seven years of his administration.





The minister said the governor’s target was to have elected chairman on ground knowing well that they would be automatic delegates.