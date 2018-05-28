The chairman of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Bala Takaya, is dead.

Takaya died early on Sunday morning, at the National Hospital in Abuja, where he had been treating an undisclosed ailment, according to The Cable.





He was 68 years old.





The late politician hailed from Mabuguva, Mubi local government area of Adamawa state and is survived by one wife and five children.





Takaya obtained his first degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in 1974 and later proceeded to the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he obtained another degree in 1978.





The deceased lectured in ABU and the University of Jos.





In 1999, he contested for the office of governor of Adamawa state on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP), but lost to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).