The police say they arrested Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, after he was granted bail in court as a result of pending charges against him.





Melaye was arrested on Wednesday after he was granted bail in a magistrate court in Abuja where he was charged with attempted suicide, criminal conspiracy and causing damage to government property.





The court granted him a N90 million bail, asking him to provide two sureties, but not long after, he was again taken into police custody.





In a statement sent to TheCable, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said the bail granted the senator does not cover the alleged offences for which he was first arrested for.





The police had earlier filed a case of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms against the senator at a Kogi court.





Moshood said Melaye will be arraigned without further delay in Kogi for the said offences.





Below is the full statement from the police:





Senator Dino Melaye was arraigned in court by the Police today, 2nd May, 2018 at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse, Abuja for Criminal conspiracy, causing damage to Government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody. His arraignment in Court today was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.





2. It will be recalled that, on the 24th April, 2018, at about 1200Hrs, Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Court in Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out of the Police bus through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination before he was rearrested at Zankli Hospital in Abuja later in the day on same date. This case was investigated and that is why the Senator was arraigned in court today.





3. Meanwhile, the Police Investigation Team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay.