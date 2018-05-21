The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, said after the Ohaneze summit in Awka that its position on the actualization of Biafra had not changed.MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who attended the Igbo summit said that MASSOB and the coalition opro-Biafrara groups were not against the summit to discuss the fate of Ndigbo in Nigeria, but they still insisted on Biafra.He said: “ Though the presentation of Ohaneze Ndigbo as the position of Ndigbo towards the much publicized restructuring of Nigeria may sound good and acceptable, we as the representatives of the people of Biafra, insist on Biafra actualization and restoration“We insist on Biafra actualization and restoration as the only panacea and remedy for the survival of the people of Biafra. Our people are earnestly in desire of Biafra and complete separation from Nigeria domination.“ As we do not believe in restructuring of Nigeria because of the way Nigeria is being structured, this summit may likely go the way of other previous political conferences in Nigeria. We seek nothing but independence from Nigeria.”