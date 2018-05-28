Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra and other pro-Biafra groups have insisted that despite the heavy presence of security men in the South East, they will mark the 51st anniversary of the Republic of Biafra on May 30.The groups said that no amount of intimidation by the security agencies would deter its members from going on with the planned anniversary.A press statement on Monday signed by the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, Felix Anochirimonye for Eastern People’s Congress, Rita Anibuogu for movement of Biafrans in Nigeria and Innocent Amadi for Bile Human Rights Initiative said that the celebration would start on May 29 with a candlelight procession.The statement read, “A coalition of pro-Biafran groups which agreed to speak with one voice in one accord with a unity of purposes met and insisted on the earlier resolutions on 18th of April after our fifth monthly meeting that the annual May 30th celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year in a unique formula.”The groups which include the following organisations :- Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC), Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), Biafran National Liberation Council (BNLC), Biafran Revolutionary Organisation (BRO), Biafran Liberation Crusade (BLC), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Biafra Revolutionary Force (BRF), Customary Government of Biafra (CGB),Biafran Central Council (BCC) and Biafran United Liberation Council (BULCO) insisted on an anniversary where the members and people of Biafra will interface and reflect soberly on the real issues concerning Biafra emancipation.“This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra, not as a pro-Biafra group. It is a mark of respect and honour to our fatherland, it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.“We enjoin our people to get ready for the celebration of this great anniversary which we will hold to remind ourselves to continue the self-determination movement for Biafra actualization and restoration.”