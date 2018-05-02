Masked security men, bearing guns have been deployed to the National Assembly, raising tension at the complex.





Our correspondent reports that at the main entrance of the Senate chamber where the mace was stolen two weeks ago, a masked security man bearing AK- 47 was sighted this morning.





Across all entry points to the National Assembly, policemen were seen mounting surveillance.





This is happening as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is expected to appear today over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) and the killings in part of the country.





