Argentina legend, Diego Maradona has said that his country may not beat the Super Eagles and the other teams in Group D of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Maradona once again criticized national team boss, Jorge Sampaoli.The legendary footballer said this in an interview with Abu Dhabi Sport on Wednesday.He criticised Sampaoli’s tactics and acknowledged that the Super Eagles, Iceland and Croatia will not be easy opponents.He said, ”I have many doubts, many doubts. Hopefully it goes well already in the first round. It’s Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia, and it’s not easy, it’s not easy.”With a team that has no experience, that has no leader, that has no game plan … It seems to me that we are risking a lot of prestige, that we win, and that we are throwing it away.”I got news from Argentina that he wants to play 2-3-3-2. It’s ridiculous, it was played in 1930.”The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Argentina in their final Group D fixture at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018.